Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,257 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.