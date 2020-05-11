Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic Sells 40,000 Shares

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $176.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $895,028,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 624,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.