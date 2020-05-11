Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Raised to $7.00 at Deutsche Bank

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

TEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Get Tenneco alerts:

NYSE:TEN opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Tenneco by 80.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.