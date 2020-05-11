Territorial Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

