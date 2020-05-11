Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,724.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 3,650.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

