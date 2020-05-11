Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Tocagen stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Tocagen has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 327.74%. Equities analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tocagen news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $88,418.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tocagen stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tocagen worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

