Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

