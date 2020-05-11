Tradition Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Facebook stock opened at $211.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $605.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

