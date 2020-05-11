TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 115 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $234.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

