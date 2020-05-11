TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 128.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,573,353 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,448,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,726,000 after purchasing an additional 210,548 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Intel by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 128,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. FIX increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.