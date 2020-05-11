TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

