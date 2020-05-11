Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

