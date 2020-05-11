Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

Twitter stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $288,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.