Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE UVE opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $603.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

