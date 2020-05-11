Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 209,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.