Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

