Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $727,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,456,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $192.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $35,949.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.