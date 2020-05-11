Veles Price Reaches $0.0754 on Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Veles has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $90,127.02 and $109,025.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,850.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.02135439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.02656059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00475495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00691867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069701 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00462782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,303,675 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,712 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

