Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.75. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The stock has a market cap of $321.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 545.24% and a negative net margin of 715.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $3,006,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Verastem by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

