Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

