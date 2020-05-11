Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.4% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

