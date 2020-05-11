Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $41,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.