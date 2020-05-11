Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,122 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CDW worth $40,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $1,735,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 403.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CDW by 97.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $108.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.