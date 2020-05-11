Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 91,297 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Hasbro worth $41,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

