Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lessened by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average is $182.88. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.