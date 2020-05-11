Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average is $182.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

