Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE V opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

