Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 159.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

