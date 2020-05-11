Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Holdings Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,369 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.34% of Woori Financial Group worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

