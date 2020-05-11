Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,768 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.31% of Wyndham Destinations worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYND stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYND. Cfra downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

