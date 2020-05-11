Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Xencor worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Xencor by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

