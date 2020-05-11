Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $85.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

