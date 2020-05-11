Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.