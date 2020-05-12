-$1.47 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post ($1.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.80). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 739.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:MGM opened at $14.65 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 722.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 465,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

