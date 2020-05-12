10,551 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $193.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

