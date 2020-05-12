10,940 Shares in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 158,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NYSE PVH opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $117.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.