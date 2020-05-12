1,211 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

