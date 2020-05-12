1life Healthcare (ONEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. 1life Healthcare has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $77.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. 1life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 1life Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 1life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

