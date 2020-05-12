23,521 Shares in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 366.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.99. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

