5,342 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after acquiring an additional 580,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $285.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $286.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,980 shares of company stock worth $54,589,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

