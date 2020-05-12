60,292 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750,000 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Exelixis by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $52,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $393,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,731 shares in the company, valued at $21,221,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,029,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,599 shares of company stock worth $16,229,250. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

