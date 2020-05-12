62,960 Shares in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

