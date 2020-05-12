70,794 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,794 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,232 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

