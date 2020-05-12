88,053 Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.