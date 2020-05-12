Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.70.

ABEO opened at $3.24 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

