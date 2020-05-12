Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,294,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

