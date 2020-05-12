Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,562 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,452 shares of company stock valued at $12,496,980. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

