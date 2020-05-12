Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.57. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.