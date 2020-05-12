Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 172,390 Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,373,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 2,060,187 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $9,262,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 1,342,444 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CLNY opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.58%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNY shares. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.