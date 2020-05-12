Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 9,200 Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $192,645,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after buying an additional 1,764,122 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,132,000 after buying an additional 1,169,649 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $74,124,000 after buying an additional 662,566 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Western Digital stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

